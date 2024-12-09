HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,042 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of MaxLinear worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 151.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $19.26 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MXL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxLinear news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,853.12. This trade represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $93,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,625.67. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $276,078. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.