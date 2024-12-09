HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 381,910 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS ZAUG opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74.
