HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 20,164 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $479,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GSST opened at $50.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.