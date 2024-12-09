HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 32,378 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

BATS BJUL opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

