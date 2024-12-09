HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 408 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $161.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average is $141.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.60 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

