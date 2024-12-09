HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 51,911 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9,681.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,665 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,454,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,168,000 after acquiring an additional 250,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Shares of IR stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.54 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

