HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,121 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 747,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 395,364 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $714,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $25.40 on Monday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

