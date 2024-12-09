HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,320 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.54% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,462,000 after acquiring an additional 229,342 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,069,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,540,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 177.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

