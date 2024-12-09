HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 21.50% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OVB opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3043 dividend. This is a boost from Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

