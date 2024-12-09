HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.70 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

