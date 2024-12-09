HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.40% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth about $697,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $36.66 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

