HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URNM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $60.17.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

