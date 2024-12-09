HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.95% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 562.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $316,000.

IJUL opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

