HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,621,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 996,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,477.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 49,697 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $652.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

