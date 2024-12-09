HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.65 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 126.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $149.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.77 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.70.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

