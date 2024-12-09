HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.19 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

TM stock opened at $175.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average is $186.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

