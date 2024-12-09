HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 153.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.91 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

