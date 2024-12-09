HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.46. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

