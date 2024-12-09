HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

