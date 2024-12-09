HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 24,551 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $99.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $104.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

