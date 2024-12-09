HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 25,407 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,681,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.61 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

