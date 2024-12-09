HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 9,469 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $216.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.26. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $216.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

