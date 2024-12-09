HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

