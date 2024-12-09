HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Garmin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $218.58 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $119.15 and a 12-month high of $219.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.16.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

