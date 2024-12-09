HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
RSPD opened at $56.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $482.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
