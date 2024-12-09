HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 72,500 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth $142,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

