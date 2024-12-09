HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,762 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $519,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000.

NULG stock opened at $90.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

