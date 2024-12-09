Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,188 BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

