Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 464 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,030.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 288,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TDY opened at $473.55 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,268,881. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

