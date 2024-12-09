Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 4,299 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,314,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,584,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $61.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.39 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

