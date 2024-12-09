Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $144,000 Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 229,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,233,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,328,000 after buying an additional 181,052 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,450,000 after buying an additional 1,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,099,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 168,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA opened at $13.65 on Monday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

