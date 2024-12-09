Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $200,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Assurant by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.50.

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

AIZ stock opened at $224.22 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

