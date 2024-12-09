Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $204,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5,024,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 309.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

