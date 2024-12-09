Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $206,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

