Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $206,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Corpay by 22.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 4.1% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Corpay by 43.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Corpay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CPAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock opened at $365.76 on Monday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $385.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

