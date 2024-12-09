Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $210,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 106.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 171.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $741.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $617.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,746.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $762.47.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

