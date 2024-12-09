Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $211,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,979,000 after purchasing an additional 687,783 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 123.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 733,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 406,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 472,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,287,000 after buying an additional 376,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 415,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.2 %

BRO opened at $109.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.