Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $81,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.