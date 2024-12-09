Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 91.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,251,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 352,607 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

