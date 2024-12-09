Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UUUU opened at $6.69 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

