Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Haleon by 106.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 524.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 12.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Haleon during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 12.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

