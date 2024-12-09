Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

