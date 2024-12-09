Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 582 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,748,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 61,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 49,003 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total transaction of $2,760,095.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,626.56. This trade represents a 64.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total transaction of $6,021,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,510.88. This represents a 85.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,340 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,530 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $369.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.50.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

