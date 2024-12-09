Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 22.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 22.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

