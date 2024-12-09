Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,738 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 963.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $65.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

