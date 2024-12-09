Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 102,800 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102,800 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54,869 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 236.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,233,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 867,140 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173,305 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Trading Up 0.2 %

PRTS stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRTS

About CarParts.com

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.