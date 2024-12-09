Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $179,000 Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 680.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FID opened at $17.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.