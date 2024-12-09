Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $185.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 0.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.63.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.29.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

