Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Macquarie cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

