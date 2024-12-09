Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PGX opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

